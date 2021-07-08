Upper Rock Fees Good Value For Money Says Government

Written by YGTV Team on 08 July 2021 .

The Government says “no increase is imminent” for non-resident entrance fees to the Upper Rock.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The Entrance fees to the Upper Rock for non-residents (residents enter free of charge) are constantly being reviewed.

The current fees are considered by the Government to be extremely good value for money, given all the improvements that the Upper Rock has seen over the past few years, right up to last month.

Government has throughout the COVID pandemic assisted businesses who make their income in this sector, including by offering special concessionary rates.

The Government is confident that, even if there were an increase in the cost to visitors, operators who are aware of what Gibraltar has to offer, will continue to sell tours to Gibraltar. However, no increase is imminent and as always will be discussed with all the stakeholders before being implemented.

Indeed, there are plans for the Government to directly promote such tours among the non-local operators who currently sell Gibraltar so that they can see for themselves directly from the relevant Departments just how much Gibraltar, including the Upper Rock, have to offer.





