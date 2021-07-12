CUSP Calls On Government To Investigate Removing Half Days

Written by YGTV Team on 12 July 2021 .

CUSP has issued a statement asking Government to "investigate removing half days in our schools."

A statement from CUSP follows below:

The debate on half days for schools continues to rumble on. CUSP polled our members in February 2021 and 173 people voted. 144 (83%) voted to “get rid of” half days, 29 (17%) voted to keep them. (The people who voted represent 14% of our members, and such a sample size gives a confidence level of over 85%).

In a new poll on 15 June, 76 people voted, with 67 (88%) voting to remove half days and 9 (12%) voting to keep them. (A lower confidence level, but similar results).

Based on the results of these two polls, we would like the government to investigate removing half days in our schools. Our members comment that considerations for such a decision should include how hot schools get on Summer afternoons; the impact of half days on education; how half days affect working parents and childcare arrangements.

We also recommend that the government considers (and publishes) attendance data for schools, for pupils and staff, split between full days and half days. There is anecdotal evidence that attendance drops once half days start, and it would be useful to see the actual data. From this, the government will be able to assess the actual number days of education that our children are receiving. This is especially important as half days are counted as full days in the count of “days at school”.

We look forward to discussing this topic with the Minister for Education.