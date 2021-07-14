Special Needs Action Group To Take Part In We Are One Campaign

Written by YGTV Team on 14 July 2021 .

The Special Needs Action Group will be taking part in the Mayor's 'We Are One' Campaign this summer.

A statement from the Special Needs Action Group follows below:

The Special Needs Action Group will be taking part in the Mayors We Are One Campaign this summer, with a variety of different events promoting community awareness and inclusion. As part of the campaign, children from St. Martin’s Special School and St. Bernadette’s Resource Centre will be visiting the Mayors Parlour and taking part in Drama Therapy Sessions. There will also be coverage taken of a summer week program hosted by Little Smiles charity. The Special Needs Action Group will also host a Fun Day for children with Special Needs and their families at the Commonwealth Park on 24th July. The Fun Day will include attractions, games and food for all the family to raise awareness and inclusivity for the Special Needs community. Finally, the Special Needs Action Group will hold a raffle at the Fun Day, proceeds of which will go to the Little Smiles charity to support their incredible work these wonderful children.