Mrs Gibraltar Classic 2021

Written by YGTV Team on 14 July 2021 .

Mrs Gibraltar Classic was held last Friday 9th July at the Inces Hall.



A statement follows below:

The Ideal Productions team produced an entertaining show with the ladies going through intricate routines.

The show was presented by its Directors Angel Ressa and Mark Andrades. Entertainment by YDS and Dany.

Judges were Anita Lace, Irma Torres, Nathan Cox, Davinia Baglietto and Sara Carreras. Chairperson Muskan Paryani.

The winners were,



Mrs Gibraltar Classic - 2021 - No.8 Jacqueline Ribeiro



1st Princess - No.7 Geraldine Hosken



2nd Princess - No.5 Palmina Ferrary



Ana Luisa Ressa Award (charity award) - No.8 Jacqueline Ribeiro



Ideal Production Award (best effort) - No.2 Angela Mendez



Photogenic Award - No.6 Maggie Teuma



Friendship Award - No.1 Audrey Soiza



YGTV Award (Best interview) - No.4 Zoraya Fernandez



Ideal Model Award (best catwalk award) - No.5 Palmina Ferrary



Elegance Award - No.7 Geraldine Hosken



In attendance were The Minister for Culture the Hon Dr Cortes and Shadow Minister for Culture Mr Edwin Reyes



Photographers;

John De la Rosa

Charlene Busuttil