Ministry For Heritage Launches New Website

Written by YGTV Team on 14 July 2021 .

The Ministry for Heritage has announced the launch of its new website.

www.ministryforheritage.gi

A statement from the Government follows below:

The project has been two years in the making and comes on the back of the implementation of the Heritage and Antiquities Act 2018. With the increase in listed sites that are protected in law, it became clear that an information and research tool would be a useful addition to the heritage environment record.

The website now provides the public and professionals involved with heritage with as accurate a summary of Gibraltar’s many heritage assets as possible. The information has been drawn from many quarters and the Ministry is thankful to all those who have assisted in this endeavour but special mention must go to the small team at the Ministry who have worked on the concept, research and compilation of the information.

The main sections of the website deal with Gibraltar’s Listed structures. These are all detailed in maps with their boundaries,together with photographs and text. Some will have more information than others and the website is still a rolling programme of work so they will be expanded on as time permits.

Other important heritage assets such as Post office boxes, street names or Admiralty anchors are also featured in the section entitled Heritage Environment Record.

There are two other sections that feature Surveys together with reports and Gibraltar Maps and Plans. This will be a valuable resource for researchers. Lastly, there is a section on educational resources that will be expanded in the future.

Apart from the information provided,there are links to other sources of information that will allow the user to further explore their topic of interest.

Minister for Heritage, Professor John Cortes said that he was delighted with the result of this initiative and was convinced that it would become the definitive research tool for anyone interested in knowing more about our history and heritage. He encouraged everyone to view the site as they will be impressed by the level of detail and information on our shared past.






