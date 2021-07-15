Training Exercises July

Written by YGTV Team on 15 July 2021 .

Troops will be conducting training exercises in Gibraltar during the period 15th-22nd July. The troops will be exercising in a number of areas, both on the MOD estate and in the wider Gibraltar community. In addition to daytime activity, a number of exercises will take place during the hours of darkness.

Exercising troops will be in full uniform with weapons. Blank firing will take place on and off the MOD estate. There will also be an element of maritime activity.

The public should not be alarmed by these exercises.





