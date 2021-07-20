BabySTEPPS Call For BabyLoss Care Pathway

BabySTEPPS have issued a statement calling on the GHA to implement a BabyLoss Care Pathway.

A statement from BabySTEPPS follows below:

The GHA are to be congratulated for their efficiency in publishing and resourcing a service pathway and patient information leaflet in a record breaking 3 weeks. It gives us hope that this will soon be followed by a very long-awaited BabyLoss Care Pathway, which BabySTEPPs (and others before us) have been advocating for for over 13 years.

While the GHA are to be commended for recognising the need for timely counselling for patients presenting pre or post abortion, distraught parents have long highlighted the lack of offer (let alone availability) of appropriate after care following a miscarriage, stillbirth or neonatal loss, or indeed for maternal mental health pre and postnatally and for pregnancy after loss.

Seeing a red carpet being laid out in record time only goes to show that "where there's a will there's a way". We call on government, once again, to listen to the stories of parents who have gone through the unthinkable, and recognise that this cannot continue to be swept under the carpet, particularly given the established evidence of increased risk of PTSD and suicidality in parents losing a child at any stage of pregnancy.

Among the supports being advocated for are:

a dedicated Lead Bereavement Care Midwife to oversee provision and to monitor and evaluate patient satisfaction post baby-loss care;

protocols with established pathways and timescales to be seen at the Early Pregnancy Unit;

patient information leaflets explaining the options for care during and after miscarriage, stillbirth and neonatal death and after foetal diagnoses of conditions incompatible with life;

protocols and provisions for palliative and hospice care for parents delivering a baby with a life-limiting condition;

routine follow-up appointments after a loss at any stage of pregnancy, to include standardised mental health screening and referral for timely mental health support as appropriate;

dedicated pregnancy after loss pathway including 1:1 midwife care, early pregnancy scan and early consultant check-up, and Care of Next Infant (CONI) protocols for subsequent children;

removal of the gestational limits to Jack's Law, to allow all parents 2 weeks parental bereavement leave;

compulsory collection and publication of data on pregnancy losses at all gestations to allow for accurate monitoring, resourcing and research.





