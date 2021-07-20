Behind The Scenes With The GDP

During last month’s Queen’s Birthday Parade, working with their Royal  Gibraltar Police (RGP) colleagues, the GDP search advisors led a joint team of GDP and RGP trained search officers to ensure the venue was safe and secure for the Parade to take  place. 

A statement from the GDP follows below:

The Gibraltar Defence Police (GDP) play an important role within British Forces Gibraltar. 

Be it protecting and safeguarding the MOD’s operation throughout Gibraltar and its territorial  waters, providing force protection whilst vessels are berthed, or providing licensed search  officers and specialist search dog capabilities to deliver offensive and defensive search  actions – it’s all in a day’s work for the GDP.  

A huge amount of preparation and planning resulted in the deployment of trained search  officers, supported as always by GDP search dog handlers and canine colleagues. Over the  course of a two-day period, the teams conducted searches of Grand Casemates Square.  The searches included the examination of every piece of street furniture to make sure that  the Parade could go ahead safely.  

Even after the event, the work of the GDP search team continued. On completion of the  Parade the team then deployed to The Convent to provide support to the QBP Garden Party  as well as conducting further searches down at the Naval Base. 

Whether working within their own resources or in collaboration with other units and agencies, the Gibraltar Defence Police continue to make a valuable contribution to British Forces  Gibraltar and the wider Gibraltar community.  



 

 

 

