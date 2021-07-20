Behind The Scenes With The GDP

Written by YGTV Team on 20 July 2021 .

During last month’s Queen’s Birthday Parade, working with their Royal Gibraltar Police (RGP) colleagues, the GDP search advisors led a joint team of GDP and RGP trained search officers to ensure the venue was safe and secure for the Parade to take place.

A statement from the GDP follows below:

The Gibraltar Defence Police (GDP) play an important role within British Forces Gibraltar.

Be it protecting and safeguarding the MOD’s operation throughout Gibraltar and its territorial waters, providing force protection whilst vessels are berthed, or providing licensed search officers and specialist search dog capabilities to deliver offensive and defensive search actions – it’s all in a day’s work for the GDP.

A huge amount of preparation and planning resulted in the deployment of trained search officers, supported as always by GDP search dog handlers and canine colleagues. Over the course of a two-day period, the teams conducted searches of Grand Casemates Square. The searches included the examination of every piece of street furniture to make sure that the Parade could go ahead safely.

Even after the event, the work of the GDP search team continued. On completion of the Parade the team then deployed to The Convent to provide support to the QBP Garden Party as well as conducting further searches down at the Naval Base.

Whether working within their own resources or in collaboration with other units and agencies, the Gibraltar Defence Police continue to make a valuable contribution to British Forces Gibraltar and the wider Gibraltar community.





