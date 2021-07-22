Reduction of services at DVLD after several positive COVID-19 cases detected

Written by YGTV Team on 22 July 2021 .

The Government says that there have been several confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Department (DVLD).

A statement continued: “In order to protect staff, family and members of the public from COVID-19, the Contact Tracing Bureau has instructed DVLD staff members that have been identified as close contacts to isolate with immediate effect and this has led to the temporary suspension of several DVLD services.

“The remaining staff at the DVLD are taking all possible steps to mitigate the problem and keep the Department running. The DVLD inspection lanes have been temporarily closed down and appointments are being automatically rescheduled. Everyone with a valid MOT certificate which is due to expire will be issued an extension. At present, people can continue to apply online for DVLD services but delays in processing are inevitable.

“We apologise for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding during these very difficult times.”