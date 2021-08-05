National Celebrations Boat Procession

Written by YGTV Team on 05 August 2021 .

The Self Determination for Gibraltar Group has announced that a Boat Procession will take place on Wednesday 8th September 2021 at 1930hrs, as part of the National Celebrations.

A statement from the SDGG follow below:

The event is being organised by the Rector of the Shrine of Our Lady of Europe with the assistance of the Royal Gibraltar Police, the Gibraltar Port Authority, the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Services, HM Customs, the Gibraltar Defence Police and the Department of the Environment. The event will entail the blessing of the sea and vessels and will serve as an Act of Remembrance of all those who have lost their lives at sea. The intention is for all boat owners to follow in procession to the South Mole where the laying of natural flowers will take place.

This is an open invitation to everyone in Gibraltar, regardless of their religious affiliation. Any boat owner interested in participating should contact Steven Segui on 58286000 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Alternatively, the muster time on the day will be 1900hrs, at sea, outside Mid Harbours Marina, for the commencement of the procession at 1930hrs. Participants are encouraged to take their Gibraltar flags and only bring natural flowers.



