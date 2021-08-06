Community Care Action Group Says It Is "Prepared To Evidence Their Claims"

Written by YGTV Team on 06 August 2021 .

The Community Care Action Group says it is "disgusted" by the way that the Government and the New People, have treated their Committee and the Group’s members.

A statement from the Community Care Action Group follows below:

The Community Care Action Group had a General Meeting on the 3rd of August 2021, following a series of events.

Following on from the very successful Demonstration held on the 1st of July 2021, the Group’s committee met with the Chief Minister & Mr Levy (Trustee of Community Care) on the 16th of July 2021; Although there were fundamental differences, the tone of the meeting was cordial. The Chief Minister proposed a further meeting with the Group for the second week of September. The Government launched a vilifying attack against the Group and the support lent to it by the Opposition in Parliament, during lengthy Budget speeches on the 20th & 21st of July 2021, regarding the GSD’s support of the Demonstration and the Group’s letter delivered to H.E. The Governor on the 1st of July 2021. In his address to Parliament, the Chief Minister’s tone was condescending, patronising and went on to ridicule the letter. This was very contrary to the tone of the face-to-face meeting held with the Group’s committee, barely days earlier. The Chief Minister wrote to the Group’s Chairman, Joseph Capurro, on the 23rd of July 2021. On the 30th of July 2021, Government made a Motion in Parliament for the Group to retract their letter delivered to H.E. The Governor on the 1st of July, a forum which denied the Group the right to respond.

During the meeting with the Chief Minister on the 16th of July 2021 (which lasted approximately two hours thirty minutes), many pertinent matters were discussed, one of them was the Group’s letter delivered to H.E. The Governor on the 1st of July, a copy of which was shown to the Committee.

At no time during the meeting did Mr Picardo nor Mr. Levy make the Group’s future meeting with the Chief Minister conditional upon the Group’s retraction of their letter or withdrawal of some aspects of the Letter to H.E. The Governor.

The Group has been surprised and disappointed by the theatrical stance that the Chief Minister took in his Parliamentary Motion, two weeks after the meeting, and they can only put it down to the Government wanting to turn public opinion against the Group.

The Group are disgusted with the way that the Government and the GSLP’s party paper, The New People, have treated their Committee and the Group’s members, in their orchestrated smear campaign of disclosure of personal financial information, intimidation, bullying and a blatant anti-democratic restriction of free speech.

The Community Care Action Group are nonetheless prepared to evidence their claims, in their letter to H.E. The Governor.





