Appointment Of The Chairman Of The Gibraltar Police Authority

Written by YGTV Team on 06 August 2021 .

His Excellency the Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel KBE DL, has announced that Dr Joey Britto will serve another term as Chairman of the Gibraltar Police Authority, in accordance with the provisions of Section 4(2) of the Police Act 2006.

Sir David said: “I am delighted that Dr Britto has agreed to continue as Chairman during a time when the Royal Gibraltar Police is undergoing significant changes in its own internal processes, as well as facing the challenges of everyday operations. Dr Britto is a loyal public servant and he will continue to bring to the Gibraltar Police Authority the consistency and leadership necessary at this time of change. I am very grateful to him.”





