Appointment Of The Chairman Of The Gibraltar Police Authority

His Excellency the Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel KBE DL, has announced  that Dr Joey Britto will serve another term as Chairman of the Gibraltar Police Authority, in  accordance with the provisions of Section 4(2) of the Police Act 2006.  

Sir David said: “I am delighted that Dr Britto has agreed to  continue as Chairman during a time when the Royal Gibraltar Police is undergoing significant  changes in its own internal processes, as well as facing the challenges of everyday  operations. Dr Britto is a loyal public servant and he will continue to bring to the Gibraltar  Police Authority the consistency and leadership necessary at this time of change. I am very  grateful to him.”



