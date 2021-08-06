Man Appears In Court For Burglary

A British national has appeared in the Magistrates’ Court this morning following a  burglary at a jewellery store on Main Street in which items worth over £1,000 were  stolen. 

A statement from the RGP follows below:

UK national Riyen LEA, 33, of Varyl Begg Estate, was arrested on Saturday 27th of  February this year, following an intensive investigation by detectives from the  Criminal Investigation Department. 

The burglary happened just after 8pm on Thursday 7th of January this year, after  LEA allegedly forced entry into the premises and stole items worth £1,096, including  necklaces and a bracelet. 

LEA was charged yesterday afternoon with one count of Burglary by CID detectives  at New Mole House. 






