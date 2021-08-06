It’s A Dog’s Life

Written by YGTV Team on .

Police Dog Stitch was out with officers from the Royal Gibraltar Police’s Marine  Section yesterday, as part of his ongoing training. 

A statement from the RGP follows below:

The day at sea will help the four-legged crime fighter get used to searching vessels  once he’s fully qualified. 

PD Stitch, a 10-month old Springer Spaniel, who joined the RGP’s K9 Unit earlier  this year, is currently training to become a Drugs Detection Dog. 

An RGP spokesman, said: “We are pleased to confirm that Stitch enjoyed his day at  sea, and, there was no need for any doggy-paddling.”



 

