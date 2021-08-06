It’s A Dog’s Life

Written by YGTV Team on 06 August 2021 .

Police Dog Stitch was out with officers from the Royal Gibraltar Police’s Marine Section yesterday, as part of his ongoing training.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

The day at sea will help the four-legged crime fighter get used to searching vessels once he’s fully qualified.

PD Stitch, a 10-month old Springer Spaniel, who joined the RGP’s K9 Unit earlier this year, is currently training to become a Drugs Detection Dog.

An RGP spokesman, said: “We are pleased to confirm that Stitch enjoyed his day at sea, and, there was no need for any doggy-paddling.”





