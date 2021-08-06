RGP Officers Assist With Summer Rugby Training Camp

Three RGP officers have given up their spare time this week to assist with a summer  rugby training camp for youngsters aged 8 to 18.  

A statement from the RGP follows below:

The camp, run by coaches from the mighty Bristol Bears Rugby Club, attracted not  only rugby-mad youths from Gibraltar, but also youngsters from across the border and it certainly gave them a taste of the commitment and dedication required to  succeed as a professional sportsman. 

With its fantastic new facilities at the Europa Point sports complex, the Gibraltar  Rugby Football Union (GRFU) hopes to grow the sport of rugby on the Rock by  taking it into local schools. Meanwhile, the police officers are using this week’s  experience to gain their appropriate rugby coaching qualifications. 

In addition to its physical demands, rugby requires a mix of speed, strength, vison  and teamwork, and provides its players and followers with much more. The rugby  world thrives on respect for both officials and for opponents and it stresses the  values of sportsmanship and reputation.  

PC Stefan Figueras said, ‘From a policing standpoint, this was a great opportunity to  be able to engage with these young lads about a sport we all enjoy. They can see  that, we may be police officers, but we are also human beings and that we have  many of the same interests as them. It really helped to break the ice and enabled  them to feel comfortable and confident enough in our company to engage with us on  a personal level.’


