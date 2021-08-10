Applications Now Open For Kusuma Excellence Prize

Written by YGTV Team on 10 August 2021 .

Kusuma Trust Gibraltar has announced that applications are now open for the Kusuma Excellence Prize.

A statement from Kusuma Trust Gibraltar follows below:

For more than 10 years we have recognised and rewarded high performing students in Gibraltar. Each year we award a series of Excellence Prizes to students in Gibraltar who perform exceptionally well at A-Level or undergraduate level, and as a result have obtained a place at a leading university. The prize is an incentive for high achieving students to pursue their chosen subject and have the best possible opportunities to study at the best universities.

This year we will once again be awarding prizes of £3,000. The application process is now open and will remain open until Friday 3 September. To find out more details and how to apply click here. For a more detailed description of our Excellence Award programme click here.