GSD Congratulates A Level Students

Written by YGTV Team on 10 August 2021 .

The GSD has congratulated both students and teachers on their A Level results.

A statement from the GSD follows below:

The GSD Opposition congratulates Students and Teachers for the yet again outstanding GCE A Level results obtained this year. It is particularly gratifying to see students in our three secondary institutions having secured 652 pass grades,

A significant milestone is the large number of students, 27 in total, who have attained three grade As or above, giving them the status of Gibraltar Scholar. This year sees an unprecedented number of students attaining this status.

Shadow Minister for Education, Edwin Reyes, added:

“I now wish all students the very best in securing a place at their preferred University and hope their academic successes continue throughout their years ahead as Undergraduates. I am confident that families will continue with their unwavering support for our scholars as they embark upon a new phase full of challenges and experiences. Gibraltar can once again feel justly proud of our achievements. This has been a difficult two-year period where COVID has impacted on education and exams. Thankfully many of our students will have the chance to pursue further studies based on these results. We hope that further exam and educational normality can be restored in years to come”