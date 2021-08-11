Presentation Of Certificates By Commander British Forces

Written by YGTV Team on 11 August 2021 .

Earlier this year Commodore Steve Dainton, Commander British Forces Gibraltar (CBF) presented certificates to some of the students who have successfully attained further educational qualifications through the Joint Education and Training Services (JETS).

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

The JETS team were delighted and appreciative that CBF was able to take part in this presentation event where he personally congratulated each student on their respective achievements. In some cases the qualifications gained have already enabled students to advance their careers within MOD Gibraltar.

The JETS team look forward to holding another presentation event in the near future with even more success stories as the students, old and new, continue to further their studies by undertaking more of the courses that JETS has to offer.



