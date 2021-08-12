Gibraltar Disability Rights Federation Meet To Discuss UN Convention

Written by YGTV Team on 12 August 2021 .

Representatives from the Gibraltar Disability Rights Federation met yesterday to discuss ways in which to elevate their campaign calling for the transposition of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

A statement from the Gibraltar Disability Rights Federation follow below:

The Federation has commenced preparatory work to register as a local charity and will commence its fundraising initiatives in aid of this imperative cause once this process is complete. The GDRF awaits a response from the Chief Minister on a letter that was handed to him regarding the UN Convention and will approach all political parties in the interim period, to ensure that all political leaders in our community are committed to this cause. The GDRFs vision remains clear and unanimous - those in our community who have a disability need their rights! No person should be left behind!

The Federation represents about 14 different groups and will be represented publicly by three spokespersons, Matthew Turnock from the Cerebral Palsy Awareness Group, Atirsh Sanchez from Special Needs Action Group (SNAG) and Manolo Ruiz from the Senior Citizens Association.