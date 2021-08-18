GRA Publishes Data Sharing Code of Practice

Written by YGTV Team on 18 August 2021 .

The Gibraltar Regulatory Authority (the “GRA”), as the Information Commissioner, has today published a Data Sharing Code of Practice which contains detailed guidance and good practice for the sharing of personal data between organisations and provides a general framework which organisations can use to develop their own data sharing arrangements and ensure compliance with the Gibraltar General Data Protection Regulation (“Gibraltar GDPR”) and the Data Protection Act 2004 (“DPA”). The Code comes in to force on 9th September 2021.

A statement continued: “The Information Commissioner recognises that under the right circumstances and for the right reasons, data sharing between organisations can be beneficial to society and individuals. However, organisations must understand what can be done legally, and what cannot be done, when contemplating sharing data. In this respect, it is important to note that where personal data is shared in an unjustified manner, serious harm to individuals and society may be caused. The responsible sharing of data is in the interest of the public in general as well as in the interest of the individuals and organisations involved.

“The Code provides organisations with information on how they can share personal data in a fair, safe and transparent manner and guide them through the practical steps they need to take to share personal data while protecting individuals’ rights and freedoms. The Code also aims to provide clarity and guidance on how personal data can be shared in compliance with the Gibraltar GDPR and the DPA.”

The Code is available to download from the data protection section of the GRA’s website – www.gra.gi/data-protection/

For further information, please contact the Information Commissioner’s office on +350 200 74636 or email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .