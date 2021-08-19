MAG Concerned About Cancellation Of Live Music Gigs

Written by YGTV Team on 19 August 2021 .

The Musicians Association of Gibraltar (MAG) says it is concerned about the cancellation of all of the gigs taking place at a venue in Ocean Village due to “a few complaints”. MAG says this venue has been “working very well” with many of its members, “providing both locals and tourists with top entertainment using the talent available in Gibraltar.” The group says that, unfortunately, the venue had to end the live shows in fear of further complaints which could have further repercussions.

A spokesperson said: “The last concert organized in this venue featured one local DJ, one local band and an international band called The Luka State who currently have 10 million hits in one of their songs in YouTube and also over 4 million streams in many of their songs in Spotify. The sound system used for this PA was of a 5000 watts capacity. Due to fear of complaints (which only seem to happen with live music) the event ended at 10:45pm on the hottest day of the year. Considering this was a Friday night, in a popular area for tourists and locals, we fail to understand how these complaints could be entertained.

“We understand that the current law allows one complainant to have the power to stop any live music event if they feel the music is too loud. MAG find this current policy unacceptable and outdated, especially when we consider that we are now trying to be a tourist destination with the aim of convincing tourist to stay on our beautiful Rock. We would also like to question the authorities if one complaint can shut down bigger events like the Fair, the GMF, Miss Gibraltar or any of the big events we are used to see and welcome throughout the year.

“MAG believes that there is a place and time for everything and new rules should be explored in order to protect our musicians and the venues that work with them. There are reasonable solutions that will help both event organisers and musicians to continue to thrive like never before. We cannot allow a few to dictate on what is a nuisance or not, especially when we are talking about music. Allowing live music using a small PA System until 11pm on weekends is not a lot to ask for. If we want to look like a tolerant and progressive destination, we need to address this historical problem we as musicians face as well as businesses and event organisers.

“MAG as usual is happy to discuss this matter with our Government and any stakeholders.”