Guidance for small, seated, ticketed events updated

Written by YGTV Team on 19 August 2021 .

Public Health Gibraltar has revised the guidance for small, seated, ticketed events. This means that ticket holders need to be either fully vaccinated with two doses or have had a negative COVID test within the previous 24 hours in order to attend the event.

The revised guidance supersedes earlier information whereby ticket holders attending small, seated, events were required to be double vaccinated and have a negative COVID test within the previous 24 hours.

Event organisers are reminded that if they wish to hold an event they are to complete an event notification form Appendix_B_Event_Notification_Form.pdf (culture.gi) and submit it to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.