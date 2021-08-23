Promotions at the Gibraltar Port Authority

Written by YGTV Team on 23 August 2021 .

Recent promotions have taken place within the Gibraltar Port Authority. Manuel Fernandez has been promoted to the role of Coxswain and Kyle Ochello has been promoted to the role of Sea- man Mechanic.

Manuel Tirado, CEO and Captain of the Port, took the opportunity to congratulate both Manuel and Kyle on their respective appointments and wished them every success in their careers with the Authority.

The Minister for the Port, Vijay Daryanani, said: “I would like to congratulate Manuel and Kyle on their promotion, it is very well deserved. They are both hard working individuals and I wish them every success in their new roles”.