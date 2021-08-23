Two Young Gibraltarians Have Opportunity To Participate In Commonwealth Youth Parliament

Written by YGTV Team on 23 August 2021 .

The Commonwealth Youth Parliament will meet virtually this year from 18-22 October.

Two young people from Gibraltar have the opportunity to be nominated in order to participate in this event.

It will be recalled that Gibraltar participated for the first time at the meeting held in Jersey in 2018, then in Delhi, India in 2019 and in virtual meetings held since. The Government says it is keen that there should be representation from Gibraltar on this occasion also.

Young people aged 18 to 29 who are interested in participating are invited to submit a 500 word essay for consideration on the importance of the Commonwealth to Gibraltar by email to: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

The deadline for the submission of the essay is Friday 3 September at 12 noon.