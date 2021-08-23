MOD Staff Receive Awards From CBF

Written by YGTV Team on 23 August 2021 .

Staff at the Ministry of Defence are celebrating after receiving awards from the Commander of British Forces Gibraltar last Friday.

The awards ceremony saw various workers from both civilian and military posts recognised for their exceptional work and long service.

Friends, family and work colleagues gathered for the special event at HM Naval Base, where Commodore Steve Dainton explained why their efforts were being recognised.

Commodore Dainton, said: “Well done to all the recipients. It’s been a great honour to hand out these awards.

“Today we’ve recognised hundreds of years of work and exemplary service.

“The Long Service Award shows loyalty and commitment to the cause. I really do appreciate every single aspect of British Forces Gibraltar.

“All these different departments come together to make this what it is, which is a successful forward mounting base. All of us are in this together and I really do appreciate your hard work, so thank you very much everyone.”

CBF Commendations

Paul McVey, the Port Service Manager, has provided strong and consistent leadership in managing his area of operation. Often working under significant time pressures, he has coped admirably with the dynamically revolving requirements. He has consistently delivered and exceeded all that was required from his superiors.

Simon Billiard, who works in Defence Digital, established a second fibre route needed to be implemented around the Rock to ensure the Gibraltar Airport remains open all year round. Despite various setbacks, he remained focused and finished what was a difficult job. Simon’s achievements and success in providing that resilience dual route has gone a long way to ensure the Airport remained functional.

Three staff from the National Air Traffic Services Engineers Team received the CBF Commendation for providing exemplary support during the COVID pandemic. They were John Busby, John Ogden and Craig Trainor, who split into shifts to ensure vital services could be maintained and frequently went above and beyond what was required of them.

Captain Abigail Greene and Petty Officer Craig Sutton have both been pivotal during the COVID- 19 crisis, by providing continued rehabilitative care and tackling new problems. The two are highly regarded in both the Princess Royal Medical Centre and the wider community.

Tara Sutton has shown excellent initiative and selflessness since her arrival last July. She has organised a successful Bumps and Babies class and a baby massage course, which has allowed mums to meet and socialise particularly in the current climate where many are feeling isolated and lonely.

Her commitment to support her local community goes above and beyond what is expected of her.

Long Service Awards

Monica Mir joined British Forces Gibraltar in 1985 and is described as hard working, responsible and a worker who shows great dedication to her colleagues. During her 35 years she took part in the Armed Guard for the Freedom of the City Parade, which was given to HMS Calpe. This was the first time women took part in the parade. For 11 years she also dealt with pensioners, ensuring all their needs were met.

Charmaine Reyes started her service with the MOD in 1995 as an Admin Assistant. Over the years she has been promoted several times and is described as a dedicated, hard working employee, who is a key pillar in the team. She excelled in the Pay IT System which led to her becoming an IT System Administrator. She is currently a Senior HR Manager in the Command Secretariat.

Mark Linares joined the MOD in 1985 as a store man. After being promoted three years ago, he now leads a team of 9 staff, who carry out repairs and maintenance to the water infrastructure system. Mark has always been a very responsible worker throughout his long career and has been a huge asset to the team.

Long Service Good Conduct Clasp

Leading Physical Trainer Sam Howard began his military career at HMS Raleigh in May 1996, initially qualifying as a stores accountant. Amongst his many sporting achievements over a 25 year career, he organised a gruelling fitness event bringing 28 nations together on a running track for a 24 hour period and raising over 37,000 euros for the Make a Wish Foundation. He was once named the “Busiest Man in NATO” by the Supreme Allied Commander of Europe.