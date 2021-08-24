Gibraltar Disability Rights Federation Meets with Together Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 24 August 2021 .

Representatives from the Gibraltar Disability Rights Federation met with Together Gibraltar yesterday to discuss the GDRF’s main objectives and the need to fully transpose the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

A statement continued: “During a very productive meeting, the GDRF called on Together Gibraltar to ensure that manifesto commitments reflect the need for this transposition and the legislative changes that should result. The GDRF will continue to meet with all MPs and their respective parties willing to improve the lives of persons with disabilities and to improve Gibraltar’s statutory framework in this respect. No person should be left behind - this is the message that must resonate within our community.”