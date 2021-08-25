Youngsters Visit the RGP

Written by YGTV Team on 25 August 2021 .

A number of youngsters enjoyed meeting police officers and the K9 Unit at the Royal Gibraltar Police’s Traffic Compound this morning.

During the two-hour visit more than 20 children and teachers from a local Bible Camp tried on police uniforms for size, whilst learning all about what officers do on a typical day, from officers Tanya Reddy and Nicholas Ramagge.

Aged 7 to 15 years old, the kids then got to meet PC Janssen Olivero, who introduced them to the RGP’s crime-fighting canines Ness and Stitch.

They also got to grips with police equipment such as handcuffs, batons and shields, before posing for pictures in several police vehicles.

Melanie Stagnetto, a Bible Camp co-ordinator at Gibraltar’s Cityline Church, who helped organise the event, said: “The kids have absolutely loved today. I think the commotion speaks for itself!

“We hope the RGP will get a few more police officers following in their footsteps after their visit this morning.”