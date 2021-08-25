Launch Of BTEC in Music Performance

Written by YGTV Team on 25 August 2021 .

The Department of Education in collaboration with the Gibraltar Academy of Music and Performing Arts is pleased to announce the launch of the Pearson BTEC Level 3 National Extended Certificate in Music Performance. The BTEC in Music Performance is for post-16 learners who want to continue their education through applied learning in practical musicianship. The qualification has been developed to ensure that it supports progression to higher education.

The qualification is equivalent in standing to one A Level and aims to provide a programme of study covering both performance and the music industry. It is designed to be taken alongside other Level 3 qualifications and carries the same UCAS points. This course is recognised by higher education providers as contributing to admission requirements for university courses.

Employers and professional bodies have been involved and consulted to confirm that the content is appropriate and consistent with current practice for learners planning to enter employment directly in the music sector which includes: Performance techniques, communication skills and team work. It also gives learners an opportunity to focus on their personal vocal or instrumental technique through solo and ensemble performance.

BTEC Nationals provide a vocational context in which learners can develop the knowledge and skills required for particular degree courses.

This course will boost the already existing portfolio of vocational courses on offer to students locally.

GAMPA will work with the Gibraltar College.