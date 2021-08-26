Department for Public Health urges vaccination against COVID-19

Written by YGTV Team on 26 August 2021 .

The Government has said that the tragic death of a visitor to Gibraltar in their early fifties and with no pre-existing other chronic and/or severe disease, is a “stark reminder to all of us of the risk posed by COVID.”

A statement continued: “One of the most powerful and effective tools available to Medicine when it comes to infectious disease is vaccination.

“We are lucky enough to have a very effective vaccine available to protect us from COVID and its most dangerous complications, such as severe disease and death. We need to make sure to take advantage of that. Please, get vaccinated if you have not done so already.

“The COVID vaccination programme in Gibraltar has been very successful with more than 80% of the eligible population of 16 and above having already been vaccinated.

“The vaccination programme has restarted, and we would urge anybody, of any of the eligible age groups, to come forward for vaccination and or to complete the vaccination if they have missed out so far.

“COVID is not over yet and any COVID death, which would have most likely been prevented through vaccination, is a death too many.”

Anyone over the age of 16 wanting to register for vaccination should now do so at: https://www.gha.gi/registration-for-anyone-over-the-age-of-16/

If the parent or guardian of any child who is considered clinically vulnerable has not yet been contacted, please register your interest here: https://www.gha.gi/registration-for-high-risk-individuals-in-the-12-15-age-category/