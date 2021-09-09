SNAG "Delighted" By St Martin School Opening Next Week

Written by YGTV Team on 09 September 2021 .

The Special Needs Action Group says it is "delighted" that the new St Martins School will be opened on the Monday the 13th of September.

A statement from SNAG follows below:

After what has been a uncertain and anxious summer for the parents of Early Birds/St Martins School, SNAG is relieved to hear that they will at least now be able to enjoy their National Day weekend without further uncertainties. SNAG thanks the Honourable Chief Minister for finally confirming that the school will be fully operational on Monday. We must stress that we are dismayed by the delay in and way the communications have been handled, a sentiment clearly expressed by a vast majority of parents who have relied on SNAG throughout this uncertain period for both information and support. Notwithstanding, we are relieved to know that children and parents eagerly await the chance to view these magnificent brand new facilities of which we are sure they will greatly benefit from. Again, we must all thank the team at the Educational Department for all their hard work and hope to continue to work with them moving forward.