Minister Daryanani leads delegation to London International Shipping Week

Written by YGTV Team on 13 September 2021 .

The Minister for the Port and Maritime Services, Vijay Daryanani, is in London this week to participate in London International Shipping week (LISW). He will be accompanied by John Ghio from the Gibraltar Port Authority and Dylan Cocklan from the Maritime Administration.

This is the first key maritime conference to take place in-person since the COVID-19 pandemic. Minister Daryanani and his team look forward to engaging with major players across all sectors of the international shipping industry, with numerous meetings already lined up. He intends to convey a message of support to the Maritime industry with the intentions of bringing more business to Gibraltar.

Minister Daryanani said: “I am really looking forward to meeting the major players in the global shipping industry. Even with COVID-19 our port has functioned very well. We need to aim now at improving even further and look at new opportunities. I want to engage with those who have shown interest in doing business with Gibraltar and how we can make it easier for them. I am extremely keen on marketing Gibraltar as a friendly jurisdiction to carry out business from. At the same time, Gibraltar is becoming one of the most important ports in the Mediterranean. When I took over as Minister for the Port last year I said we had huge potential and wanted to market the port aggressively. This is the start of that project”.