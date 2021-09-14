Promotions at the GHA’s Ambulance Service

Written by YGTV Team on 14 September 2021 .

The GHA’s Ambulance Service has recently seen a number of promotions.

Ms Jordanna Santos and Mr Stuart Ryan have been promoted to the rank of Station Officer.

Ms Jordanna Santos joined the service on 7th December 1998 and was an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) prior to her promotion.

Mr Ryan who was also an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT), joined the service on 14th July 2003 and had been acting in to the Station Officer post.

Ms Santos is the first woman to hold the post of Station Officer.

They will both be responsible for the effective management of the Emergency Ambulance and Patient Transport Service.

Additionally, Mr Leslie Bruzon who joined the service on 2nd October 2017 as an Ambulance Care Assistant, has been promoted to Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) and will be responsible for responding to medical emergencies and delivering patient care, support and evaluation in a pre- hospital setting. Generally, this includes assessing the patient, determining the proper emergency care required and the administering of treatment.

The Minister for Health, Samantha Sacramento, said: ‘I would like to congratulate, Jordanna, Stuart and Leslie on their recent promotions - they should be extremely proud. They have a sound track record in the GHA and I am sure that, alongside their colleagues, they will be role models and will inspire others to follow in their footsteps and to consider a career in the Ambulance service.’

The Director of Nursing and Gibraltar Ambulance service, Ms Sandra Gracia, said: ‘I would like to take this opportunity to pay tribute to all the dedicated staff of the GHA’s Ambulance Service and specially congratulate Jordanna, Stuart and Leslie on their promotions. The interactions that our Ambulance staff have with patients and the public enriches pre hospital care in Gibraltar, to improve health and wellbeing to people when at their most vulnerable within our society.’