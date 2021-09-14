Hassans’ Partner Grahame Jackson launches new tax publication

14 September 2021

Hassans’ Partner, Grahame Jackson, and his fellow tax expert, Harriet Brown of Old Square Tax Chambers in London, celebrated the publishing of their new book "A Practitioner's Guide to International Tax Information Exchange Regimes" last Thursday.

Published by Spiramus Press, the duo held a book launch drinks reception at the East India Club in St James's Square, London. Along with industry experts, the gathering benefited from the attendance of Tim Haynes, representing the Gibraltar Government, and James Kessler QC, Head of Chambers at Old Square Tax Chambers.

Harriet and Grahame delivered an address to the select group of barristers, solicitors, tax advisors and interested individuals from the financial services industry, highlighting the importance of the information exchange regimes which have been instituted in the last ten years.

Grahame stated, "Compliance with the various obligations imposed by FATCA, CRS, DAC6 and other similar regimes amounts to the biggest global financial services project in modern history involving the categorisation of billions of entities."

Harriet added, “Our book is the first such comprehensive English language text to cover all the major regimes and to review guidance from around the globe in a single work. We are proud of the contribution it makes to the wider industry and the in-depth legal understanding it brings in relation to this important topic".

In a message to all local professionals, Grahame concluded, "I would encourage anyone who thinks they can contribute in a similar way to their own profession to just make a start. With the help of a good editor and publisher the process of writing, and ultimately publishing, our publication proved simpler than I imagined. Here in Gibraltar, we have a hugely talented and highly educated population, it can only be worthwhile for the jurisdiction as a whole to see that talent showcased.”

Harriet and Grahame are also co-hosts of the globally successful tax podcast series, International Tax Bites, which is now in its second series and can be accessed on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and many other popular podcast platforms.

For those interested in purchasing the publication "A Practitioner's Guide to International Tax Information Exchange Regimes", please visit www.spiramus.com/automatic-exchange-of-information.