Virtual Commonwealth Trade And Investment Summit

Written by YGTV Team on 14 September 2021 .

The Minister for Justice, Equality, Health and Care and with responsibility for Civil Contingencies, Samantha Sacramento, participated as a speaker at a Virtual Commonwealth Trade & Investment Summit: Build Back Business.

The aim of the summit was to gather Commonwealth government leaders and business leaders to focus on rebuilding economies and identifying new trade opportunities as we emerge from the pandemic.

The Commonwealth Trade and Investment Summit explored a wide range of topics which included a session on: ‘Vaccines: Lessons Learned; Preparing for Future Pandemics’. During this session, Minister Sacramento delivered a speech on Gibraltar’s very successful vaccination campaign followed by participation in a moderated discussion on the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.