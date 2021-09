Gibraltar Seafarers Centre Given Facelift

Written by YGTV Team on 16 September 2021 .

The Gibdock Seafarers Centre has recently been given a facelift thanks to the volunteers from HMS Trent.

The centre is managed by the Gibraltar Seafarers Board on behalf of the Maritime charities; Mediterranean Mission to Seafarers, Apostleship of the Sea, Sailor Society and the Seamans Welfare Fund.

The four charities wish to sincerely thank the Commanding Officer and crew members of HMS Trent for their support to Seafarers and their charities.