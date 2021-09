Honorary Freedom of the City of Gibraltar to Royal Air Force

The Honorary Freedom of the City of Gibraltar will be conferred upon the Royal Air Force as unanimously approved at the Session of Parliament held on Friday 15th June 2018.

The ceremony will take place at John Mackintosh Square on Saturday 18th September at 11am. The Conferment will be carried out by His Worship the Mayor of Gibraltar, Mr Christian Santos.