TNP Silver DoE Participants Celebrate Zero Emissions Day

Written by YGTV Team on 22 September 2021 .

TNP's Silver Duke of Edinburgh participants recently celebrated Zero Emissions Day and World Car Free Day.

A statement from TNP follows below:

A few of our Silver DofE participants celebrated both Zero Emissions Day and World Car Free Day, observed on the 21st September and 22nd September respectively. Using upcycled sock cardboard inserts, they each shared a very salient message.

Our youth programme empowers young minds to tackle Climate Change, Plastic Pollution and other conservational threats, giving them the necessary tools to #ACT (Action Changes Things)

These types of awareness days are a good reminder of the Traffic Free Tuesdays initiative already in place led by Sustainable Gibraltar.