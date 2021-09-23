Government Response to Action for Housing Statement

Written by YGTV Team on 23 September 2021 .

The Government has written to the Action for Housing Chairperson Henry Pinna in response to the group’s statement yesterday.

Number Six says that, given that the Group have made their correspondence with the Government a public matter, the letter issued by the Government in response, signed by the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, is also made public below.

Mr Picardo says, in the letter, that the Government is “not aware of any public disquiet or indignation” regarding the allocation of a flat in Alameda Estate. The Chief Minister adds that Data Protection rules forbid the Government from sharing any information about this allocation. Mr Picardo says that rumour is “often completely wrong” in such cases. He says that the Group’s actions are “reckless and irresponsible” which cause “distress and anxiety” to the family in question.

The Chief Minster also assures the group that the allocations criteria in this case were “properly gone through”.

The full letter is posted below: