Green Consumer Day 2021

Written by YGTV Team on 24 September 2021 .

To celebrate Green Consumer Day, the Nautilus Project will have a stand outside the entrance of the ICC on Monday 28th of September.

A statement from TNP follows below:

Green Consumer Day is observed globally on September 28th.

This year, TNP will set up an awareness stall at the entrance of the ICC, thanks to Eroski Gibraltar.

Our marine biologist will be on site available to answer any questions and our online shop EcoTopia will have many different sustainable items on offer, helping the community transition to eco friendly products.



It’s a great day to continue or even begin a #LivingGreen journey and Nautilus are here to help, fully committed to encouraging Gibraltar to reduce its #plastic and #carbon footprint