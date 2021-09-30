Citizen’s Rights Committee Meeting In Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on 30 September 2021 .

The Government of Gibraltar today hosted a meeting of the Committee on Citizen’s Rights which was created when the UK and Gibraltar left the European Union.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The official-level meeting included representatives of the Gibraltar Government, the Government of the United Kingdom and the Government of Spain along with its regional and local authorities.

Discussions were conducted in a positive and constructive manner and covered a number of subject areas related to our EU departure.

The meeting in Gibraltar today follows a meeting in San Roque yesterday of the Committees on Police and Customs Cooperation and on the Environment.

It is important to emphasise the point that this work-stream stems from our departure from the EU and should not be confused with the negotiations for a UK-EU treaty on the future relationship which have yet to commence.





