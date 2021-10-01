Strait Of Gibraltar Association Opens Up Registration For Duke Edinburgh International Award In Tangier

Written by YGTV Team on 01 October 2021 .

The Strait Of Gibraltar Association today opened up the registration process for the Duke Edinburgh International Award in Tangier.

A statement from the Strait of Gibraltar Association follows below:

We are pleased to announce that the Strait of Gibraltar Association has today officially opened up the registration process for eligible youngsters between the ages of 14 and 24 from Tangier to register as participants in the Duke of Edinburgh international award. This award is done under the auspices of our associations IAC (Independent Accredited Centre) membership with the Duke of Edinburgh International Award scheme.

It is a proud moment for our Association to note this is a first for Tangier. This project was the brainchild of former gold award Mr. Kenneth Cardona, Mr. John Napoli and Mr Michael Pizzarello National Director Gibraltar branch. Strait of Gibraltar Association Patrons saw this project as an excellent way to engage Gibraltar experience and linking Gibraltar to Morocco by helping Moroccan youngster empower themselves, what better way to foster links than starting with our youth?

We were granted our IAC license this summer and various informative workshops were held in Tangier during the summer recess presented by Mr Saad Benyakoub, our award coordinator. The workshops were very successful and have already attracted a number of youngsters who showed an interest to sign up once the registration period was opened.

We signed up our very first participant Mr Ayman Bufrakesh this morning. He is a very talented young painter and will start his award in the coming week.



