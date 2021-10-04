Gibraltar was represented at the Conservative Party Conference this year with an information stand and the traditional Gibraltar Reception, addressed by the Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The Gibraltar Representative to the United Kingdom, Dominique Searle, gave an introductory speech on behalf of the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, who was unable to attend after testing positive for COVID-19 and needing to self-isolate in Gibraltar. The Chief Minister had also planned to attend the United Nations Fourth Committee in order to defend Gibraltar’s right to self- determination.

The Chief Minister sent a personal message of thanks to the Prime Minister for his continued support and for the provision of COVID-19 vaccinations to the Rock. Mr Searle also reiterated the importance of the historic support of the Royal Air Force, who were recently conferred with the Freedom of the City of Gibraltar.

The Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, said that he was proud that the UK was able to provide vaccines to British Gibraltar. The Prime Minister reiterated that the Conservative Party believe in the sovereignty of Gibraltar, the free independent spirit of the Rock, and Gibraltarians’ right to choose their destiny. The Prime Minister recognised that Gibraltarians have democratically chosen to be British and confirmed that the UK would stand ‘rocklike and steadfast’ in its support.

The Gibraltar Reception was also attended by Minister for Europe Wendy Morton, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Minister for Future Borders and Immigration Kevin Foster, representatives of the Canadian High Commission and the Australian High Commission, and the Chief Minister of Jersey John Le Fondré.

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, said: ‘I am extremely sorry that I was unable to attend this year’s Conservative Party Conference. The Prime Minister is a long-time and good friend of Gibraltar and I’dliketothankhimforhiscontinuousandsteadfastsupportforBritishGibraltar. Ilookforwardto attending the party conference season next year.’