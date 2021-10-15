Government Confirms Death With COVID-19

Written by YGTV Team on 15 October 2021 .

The Government of Gibraltar has confirmed the death of a visitor to Gibraltar related to COVID-19, bringing the total to 98.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The deceased was a man aged 50-55 years old who had underlying health conditions and was not vaccinated against COVID-19. He died yesterday of respiratory failure arising from COVID-19 pneumonitis and associated myocardial infarction. This will be recorded in today’s statistics as a death with COVID-19.

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said: ‘It is with great sadness that we must confirm the death today of a visitor to Gibraltar with COVID-19. We mourn his passing and my deepest condolences go to the family and friends of the deceased.

‘Today’s terrible news is a profound reminder of the worst consequences of COVID-19. We know that vaccination provides the best available protection against severe COVID-19, hospitalisation and death. In Gibraltar, our original vaccination programme has proved extremely successful in reducing the number of infections and reducing the severity of infection. In my own personal experience, when I learned that I was positive for COVID-19 I had great peace of mind having been vaccinated, and I did not develop any severe symptoms.

‘However, there is evidence that the efficacy of those initial doses is now wearing off, which is particularly concerning as we enter the winter months. Everyone who is offered a booster dose is therefore strongly encouraged to take it, especially if you are over the age of 50 or are vulnerable.

‘Whilst the vaccine offers us a greater level of protection against the virus that continues to be all around us, it is still important to take every precaution for the safety and wellbeing of yourself and your loved ones. Follow the advice of Public Health professionals, especially if you are close contact, and call 111 at the first onset of symptoms, no matter how mild they are.’





