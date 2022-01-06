Students encouraged to get boosted before returning to University

Written by YGTV Team on 06 January 2022 .

Students who have returned to Gibraltar for the holidays are being “strongly encouraged” by the Government to take up the offer of a booster vaccination against COVID-19 before they return to the UK.

Vaccine appointments are available from the 6th January and special arrangements have been made expedite appointments for students to ensure that they can be accommodated before they return to University.

A statement continued: “The Omicron variant is highly transmissible and is spreading rapidly in the UK and globally. The best way for students to protect themselves is to take a booster vaccine before they return to University. Whilst there is evidence that this variant is less severe in terms of symptoms, catching any variant of COVID is potentially dangerous and will also cause significant disruption to University studies.

“University students should register for a booster as soon as possible at https://www.gha.gi/booster-registration-for-university-students/”