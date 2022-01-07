NASUWT To Support Unite Demonstration

Written by YGTV Team on 07 January 2022 .

Gibraltar NASUWT says it will be supporting UNITE’s demonstration on Monday 10th January.

A statement continued: “Unite’s New Year’s message is a powerful one and Gibraltar NASWUT agrees that a public sector pay freeze, a 4.3%IRP increase, a growth in privatisation within Government departments, the erosion of worker’s standards of living and the depletion of a public sector is simply not acceptable, even with the financial impact of the Brexit aftermath and Covid-19 still very much a reality. It is very apparent that the lowest paid workers amongst us are being squeezed even further in order for some in the public sector to continue earning unsustainable six-figure salaries, including in education. The effect that this is having on Gibraltar’s labour market is one where the many are bearing the brunt of our economic downturn more than the few, and this is not fair or just in a small community like ours.

“We fully support Unite in their quest to prevent technology replacing humans in the public sector. As we saw not so long ago during the lockdowns, no online platform can ever replace the work a teacher does in the classroom and hopefully the general public got a glimpse of how specialised and important the role of teachers is. We echo this sentiment about all our colleagues in the public sector, from the health sector to the different Government departments and everyone else in between.

“We would like to see an end of the extensive use of zero hours’ contracts in the public sector and a larger investment in permanent staff to populate education, health, administration and other vital areas of our economy. Gibraltar NASUWT has recently approached HM Government with a proposal to conduct an audit of our education system and increase the complement of permanent teachers where necessary. It is simply not fair to have over 140 teachers on fixed term contracts year after year and not make any of those not covering for illness, maternity, etc. permanent as there clearly is a need for more teachers as the student population and the number of academic and vocational subjects grow.

“Finally, Gibraltar NASUWT echoes Unite’s Public Sector Branch in calling for HMGOG to engage with the Trade Unions in a national joint Trade Union for Government Services forum to discuss pay before the end of this financial year and to negotiate an annual cost of living increment for the 2022 financial year.”