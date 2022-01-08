NASUWT Supports Unite Decision And Calls For Director Of Public Health To Revise School Masks Decision

Written by YGTV Team on 08 January 2022 .

Gibraltar NASUWT says it supports Unite’s decision to postpone Monday’s demonstration in light of advice from the Director of Public Health, seeing as a demonstration of such a size “could potentially cause services to be significantly impacted by the spread of the omicron variant in Gibraltar.”

A statement continued: “We fully support the decision taken and the demonstration itself whenever it is rescheduled for.

“On a separate note, Gibraltar NASUWT would like to remind the Director of Public Health and HMGoG that schools are also points where a sizeable number of individuals congregate and socialise on a daily basis. The Bayside and Westside site alone has nearly 3,000 people interacting for at least six hours daily.

“In light of the advice given to Unite regarding the demonstration, and in order to protect teachers, students and the wider community, Gibraltar NASUWT would like the decision to encourage students to wear face masks to be revised, risk assessments conducted over the weekend, and if necessary extend mask wearing to every individual on site in order to mitigate potential infection and transmission of Covid-19.”