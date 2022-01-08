Gibraltar Disability Rights Federation Supports Decision To Postpone Demo

Written by YGTV Team on 08 January 2022 .

The Gibraltar Disability Rights Federation (GDRF) says it wholeheartedly supports the difficult decision which has had to be taken by Unite the Union in the interest of Public Health.

A statement continued: “The GDRF however will remain steadfast in its lobbying and call for an Independent body to monitor, regulate and inspect Health and Care locally. It is the GDRFs firm belief that such a body would encourage the effective and efficient use of resources which would in turn lead to lower stress levels amongst staff, higher morale and better service provision. These are issues which have been highlighted as major issues by Unite the Union recently. The GDRF will also remain in full support of secure employment contracts for Health and Care Workers who must be adequately supported to care for some of the most vulnerable in our community. The GDRF will therefore remain in full support of its Health and Care Workers when the new proposed Demonstration date is made available and given the all clear by Public Health Gibraltar.”