SNAG Supports Postponement Of Unite Demo

Written by YGTV Team on 08 January 2022 .

The Special Needs Group (SNAG) says it fully supports the difficult decision taken by Unite the Union to postpone Monday's Demonstration on the advice of Public Health. Given that many of its members are persons who are particularly vulnerable, or care for some of the most vulnerable within our community, SNAG says it “evidently recognises the need for caution.”

A statement continued:

“SNAG does wish to reiterate their full support for the hard work, dedication and vocation of Health and Care Workers which should be reflected in their treatment and in their contracts that should ensure secure and respectable working conditions. SNAG also reinforces the need for secure contracts which result in better service provision and continuity of care which is imperative for persons with Special Needs and Disabilities. We will therefore remain supportive and in open dialogue with all stakeholders about these issues and future demonstrations in this regard.”