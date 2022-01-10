GMWS Concerned By GHA Survey Results

Written by YGTV Team on 10 January 2022 .

The Gibraltar Mental Welfare Society has expressed concerns about the results of the survey on the stress levels of those working within the GHA.

A statement from the Gibraltar Mental Welfare Society follows below:

The Gibraltar Mental Welfare Society would like to express its concerns about the results of the survey on the stress levels of those working within the Health Authority. Everybody would agree that it is essential that those who work in the GHA feel they work in a system which values and supports them. The Society is struck, but not surprised, by the fact that 88% of respondents working at Ocean Views, feel that “poor communication between management and staff doesn´t help combat stress levels”.

Poor communication between management and staff can only result in poor delivery of service. For many years now, the GMWS has been highlighting the failings of mental health provision in Gibraltar. The lack of effective coordination and communication has been central to these failings, as mentioned numerous times in the Situational Analysis Report.

In its most recent PR, the Society specifically referred to inadequate working conditions and bad managerial decisions as key factors contributing to the poor retention of professionals in this sector, which in turn leads to service users suffering poor continuity of care and interminable waiting times for appointments. This situation continues today, in spite of the introduction of the new 111 line which was supposed to facilitate access to the service. Appointments cannot be made, if the required professionals are not available.

The results of the survey clearly show that discontent in the system exists at all levels. It will take a concerted and sustained effort to address the root causes of these issues and create a GHA which can deliver on its stated objectives.