Gibraltar Disability Society Welcomes Independent SEN Facility

Written by YGTV Team on 10 January 2022 .

The Gibraltar Disability Society has welcomed the creation of PossAbililities, Gibraltar’s first independent Special Education Needs Support Facility.

A statement from the Gibraltar Disability Society follows below:

This new NGO is a non profit organisation with charitable status. Also welcome is the news that PossAbilities has come about with collaboration of Government. The Society has always advocated the necessity of being politically neutral and working with Government regardless of which party is in power. The news that the old St Martin’s School will be used for such a worthwhile project can only be seen as a positive move. It is heartening to know that this large central area will be utilized for the good of the SEN community rather than for profit.

Numerous marvellous facilities have been announced; all mentioned in PossAbilities first press release, including the promise of some supported employment opportunities. One of the most welcome will be the introduction of a ‘crisis’ hotline for SEN individuals and families. Living with a disability or a disabled family member is unique in every case but, it needs to be said honestly, crisis can be a common thread in many of those families.

PossAbilities will be led by Nicole Stewart (nee Buckley) who, most recently, has been heading Little Smiles Charity. The Disability Society has worked closely with Nicole and looks forward to continuing this close working relationship. We wish her and all future staff every success in their amazing endeavour.





